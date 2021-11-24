QUINCY — An organization dedicated to helping Adams County nonprofits is looking for more people who care.
“We are inviting the community to join and be part of it,” said Laura Sievert, one of the founders of the 100 Women Who Care chapter in Quincy and Adams County.
“The other big news is we’re allowing men,” she said. “We’re going to open it to 100 people who care.”
Members of 100 Who Care commit to donating $400 a year, or $100 per quarter, and gather four times a year.
Each member nominates a nonprofit they care about, and three nominations are randomly selected at quarterly meetings. Members who nominated the selected nonprofits have five minutes to “pitch” that organization’s mission to the group.
The whole group then votes, and the top vote-getter gets a minimum $100 check from every member — or a $10,000 donation.
“Part of the draw of the group is this whole process is one hour long. You eat for an hour, have a couple glasses of wine and give away $10,000. It’s sort of philanthropy for people who don’t have time for philanthropy,” Sievert said.
The group’s next meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Quincy Country Club.
“My favorite part about the group has been learning about nonprofits in the area that I don’t know a lot about,” Sievert said. “Even with the nonprofits that don’t get picked, I get to hear five minutes from somebody who is really passionate.”
All donations are tax deductible and unrestricted, giving the recipient flexibility in how to use the funding.
“A lot of money in nonprofit land is restricted to some particular purpose. You can’t just spend it on what you want,” Sievert said.
But the unrestricted gifts help recipients meet unexpected needs. The organization’s first recipient, Quanada, had plans for the money, then its HVAC system needed a major repair. “They used that funding to pay for fixing the HVAC system at the shelter,” Sievert said. “That’s a big expense they didn’t budget for.”
Joining the group is a way to make a difference in the local community.
“When you combine those $100 donations, it can make a huge impact,” Sievert said. “In this group, there’s so much momentum, you really do make a big difference.”
Nominated nonprofits must be located in Adams County and be a 501c3 organization.
Past recipients include Hospitality House, Quest Stables, Friends of the Performing Arts for Quincy Public Schools and the United Way.
Launched in February 2018 by Sievert and Joi Cuartero Austin, the organization is quickly approaching donations totaling $200,000 to local nonprofits.
“We believe in the power of small donors, the ability of our nonprofit community to do amazing things,” Sievert said. “We’re touching every sector, making an impact right here where we live. It really is an inspiring group.”
The organization quickly surpassed its initial goal of 100 members and maintained steady membership. But like many organizations, it saw some attrition during the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to virtual meetings and check presentations before resuming in-person events in June.
“We’re looking to bring people back,” Sievert said. “It’s really inspiring to have people gather and be excited about giving money to something in town.”
