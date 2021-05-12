Park Board adopts riverfront plan

QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board adopted the Riverfront Master Plan, and commissioners want to hear from renters at Art Keller Marina before they seek privatization proposals for the second time.
In a 6-1 vote Wednesday, the Park Board became the final government body to adopt the plan after the Quincy City Council and the Adams County Board took similar action last month.
The long-term plan calls for $40 million to $50 million to the riverfront in a phased approach, with projects including a scenic overlook using the Quincy Memorial Bridge, a riverboat dock, courtesy docks and further development of the Bill Klingner Trail.
The footprint of the plan stretches from Kentucky Street north to Broadway and onto Bob Bangert Park and west from Third toward the river's edge. The core area is identified in an area bordered by the riverfront, Broadway, Fourth and York.
"I think the steering committee has indicated that they're willing to continue to serve, and they'll start discussion on what governance looks like, what funding opportunities might be out there and then looking at programming," said Maggie Strong, a consultant for the plan. "What can we do right now to start getting people excited about the riverfront, so that we can continue to build momentum."
Strong mentioned some funds already have been obtained to bury power lines along the river, along with ongoing work at the water treatment plant.
"Hopefully, every time we see another project happening down there, we can take advantage of that and get some stuff done," she said.
Commissioner Jeff Steinkamp, who serves on the steering committee, reminded the board the plan does not commit the Park Board to any particular project and any fund requests would come to the board.
Commissioner John Frankenhoff was the lone dissenting vote. He previously raised concerns about the potential cost to the Park District.
The Park Board also agreed to host a meeting with renters and other interested parties for Art Keller Marina after a previous request for proposals to privatize the facility received no responses by the January deadline. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. May 26 at the Park District's office, 1231 Bonansinga Drive.
Plans call for the Park District to request proposals for privatization after the meeting.
Commissioners sought to privatize the facility after several years a declining slip rentals. In 2019, the marina had a loss of $4,034. It increased to $10,591 in 2020, and this year, the district projects it will lose $30,419.
Executive Director Rome Frericks said the district rented 111 boat slips so far this year, just below 113 rented in 2019 and above 103 in 2020. He believed that the favorable flood projections led to earlier rentals and would level off.
The Park Board also voted Commissioner Roger Leenerts president of the board. He replaces Frankenhoff as president. Commissioner Barb Holthaus was re-elected as vice president.
Leenerts has served on the board since 2019.
"Being president is not something I necessarily was shooting for, but I wanted to participate in our Park District, and this is an opportunity to contribute" he said.
The board also swore in Frankenhoff, Holthaus, Patty McGlothlin, and J. David Gilbert, who were elected in April.