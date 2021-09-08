Park Board pauses Lorenzo Bull House local landmark proposal

QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board is delaying a decision to allow an application to be submitted for a local landmark designation for the Lorenzo Bull House until 2022.
The Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House asked the Park District, which owns the building at 16th and Maine, to apply for the designation through the city of Quincy. The Villa Kathrine, which the Park District also owns, is a local landmark.
Commissioners agreed to bring up the proposal during the first quarter of 2022 during Wednesday’s meeting.
The organization sought the local landmark designation to market the building for future fundraising efforts and add future programming.
Built in 1852, the Italianate house was saved in the 1930s after the community raised $10,000 to buy it. The Quincy Boulevard and Park Association — the predecessor to the Park District — agreed to buy it and lease it to the Women’s City Club, which leases it to this day.
“Any future improvements to the Lorenzo Bull House do not need approval from the Quincy Preservation Commission, as long as the district maintains the current architectural look of the building,” said Executive Director Rome Frericks.
Some commissioners expressed concerns over the designation.
“We are elected to manage Park District property and structures and everything like that by the people, and to have another group that’s appointed and such to try to influence or limit and restrict what we think is best, I don’t want to set a future park board up for some sort of conflict,” said Commissioner John Frankenhoff.
Commissioner Jeff Steinkamp said he needed more information before going forward.
“The intermingling of two different groups scares me,” he said. “The upside is it’s good marketing and PR. It’s a fantastic building.”
In other business, commissioners learned that Indian Mounds Pool welcomed the most patrons since 2016.
The pool logged 10,899 people — nearly 4,000 more than 2019 when the pool was closed for three weeks because of a broken water pipe,
Director of Program Services Mike Bruns believed that lowering daily admission rates to $2.50 helped draw more people.
The pool likely will need its filter replaced for next year.
“It’s 33 years old, so it’s time. It’s probably past time,” Bruns said, adding it’s “not going to be cheap.”
He plans to present options to the board next month.