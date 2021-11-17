QUINCY — The Quincy Park District hosted an open house on Wednesday to show the work that’s been done on Quincy’s nature trails and to get feedback from the community on future projects.
The Park District has partnered with Quincy Trailblazers, the Quincy Mountain Bike Group, and the Friends of the Trails to work for the community not only for fundraising efforts, but for trail development, expansion planning, and volunteer hours to keep the trails serviceable for the public to use.
The next major project to expand the nature trails has been dubbed Nature Trail East. The current trails have been built along the western edge of Quincy, through Gardner, Sunset, and Parker Heights parks. The new trail is intended to run from 25th to 36th streets, following along Cedar Creek, with the first planned work running from 30th to 36th.
Marketing operations director for the Park District Marcelo Beroiza said the work the groups have put in together has created around four miles of nature trails already.
“Now that we know what it takes to build these trails, we’re ready to open things up wider and invite more volunteers, both individual and organizations, to help with the next phases,” Beroiza said.
Alex Adams is the Nature Trail coordinator for the park district.
“We’re hoping to have one main trail ready to ride next summer,” Adams said. “After that we’ll add other spurs and off-shoots.”
Adams said the new trail will run parallel to the proposed eastward expansion of the Bill Klingner Trail, giving people the option of a paved surface or the rugged nature trail. He also said there are discussions planned with businesses in the area to see if easements might be possible to expand the nature trail further.
“We’ll be starting at Kochs Lane near 36th Street and working west to about 30th Street,” Adams said. “We’re hoping to add about another mile of trail through there. Once we get to 30th Street, then we just have to figure out the best way to go over or under the road there, and then bring it down to 24th Street.”
The overall plan is to have both the Bill Klingner walking trail and the network of nature trails run from the riverfront at the Park District’s office all the way to 36th Street near Kochs Lane as continuous trails. But Nature Trail East isn’t the only project planned for 2022.
“This is our biggest project, but we’re planning some work at Quinsippi Island next year,” Adams said. “There are already trails there, so we really just need to clean them up and put signs up. It will sort of be an intermediate between the controlled bike park and the more rugged trails.”
The groups that have helped create the trails to date — the Quincy Mt. Bike Group, Trailblazers, and Friends of the Trails — will continue to help guide the expansion projects. Information on the trails can be found at their Facebook pages, including volunteer work-day opportunities, as well as at the Quincy Park Board’s homepage at quincyparkdistrict.com.
