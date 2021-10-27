QUINCY — A portion of South 18th Street in Quincy was closed on Wednesday to allow for a new water and sewer service connection.
The closure on 18th Street, from Jefferson to Madison streets, is expected to run through 3 p.m. on Friday, weather permitting. This section of the street will be closed to through traffic during this work.
Drivers are advised to find a different route during this time, and to drive carefully near this or any work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.