QUINCY — A resident was found dead in a Tuesday fire at the Rancho Vista Estates Mobile Home Park.
The name of the 81-year-old was not released, pending notification of family, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
The department said deputies were called about 5 p.m. to assist the Tri-Township Fire Department, which had responded to a structure fire in the mobile home park at 3737 N. 24th. Deputies were told that a dead person had been located inside the structure.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by Tri-Township, the office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Adams County Coroner’s Office.