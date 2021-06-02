Pittsfield native, IndyCar driver will be featured guest at Grand Prix

QUINCY — Mike Lashmett is looking forward to coming home.
Lashmett, 68, will be one of the featured guests at this weekend’s Grand Prix of Karting at South Park. He’ll make the trek to Quincy from his current residence in Thomasville, Ga.
The native of Pittsfield — who delivered The Herald-Whig as a youngster — has a long history of involvement with IndyCar racing, and currently heads up the Vintage IndyCar Registry, which is headquartered in Indianapolis.
Admittedly, the Grand Prix of Karting is near and dear to Lashmett’s racing heart. He raced in the inaugural Grand Prix in 1970.
“I started karting in 1967 and I have nothing but great memories of the Grand Prix in Quincy,” Lashmett said. “My best finish in any of the events in Quincy was probably third. What a great event that has always been.
“Karting was always an important part of my life.”
The Grand Prix returns after last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and event organizer Terry Traeder is elated Lashmett will be able to attend. The two are longtime friends.
“Mike has always been very passionate about racing — he’s always had it in his blood — and he’s also just a great guy,” Traeder said. “He left a small town like Pittsfield and became involved in racing at the highest level.”
Lashmett has worked for some of the leading IndyCar teams through the years. He remains connected with the sport through the Vintage Indy organization, which oversees about 200 classic Indy cars that are used for various shows and competitions.
One of Lashmett’s best friends is two-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr., who will also be a guest at this year’s Grand Prix. Lashmett was once a mechanic for Al Unser Sr.’s IndyCar team.
“I’m really looking forward to coming back to Quincy,” Lashmett said. “I hope to be able to take a few laps on the course. It’s steeped in such tradition and history.”
Lashmett will have “one or two” vintage Indy cars on display during Grand Prix weekend. One will be be the No. 1 1964 Sheraton Thompson Special of four-time Indianapolis 500 Winner A.J. Foyt
“This stunning car is owned by Bud and Connie Taylor (of Liberty, Mo.) and has appeared at events all over the U.S., including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Lashmett said.
Lashmett’s Vintage Indy Registry program is dedicated to the history and preservation of Indianapolis 500 championship cars. Historical cars will be on display this year at four IndyCar racing sites, including WWT Raceway in Madison, Ill. (just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis), which hosts the Aug. 19-21 Bommarito Automotive Group 500.
This year’s Grand Prix of Karting will be the third since the event’s return in 2018, and will mark the 50th anniversary of its first running.
An estimated 20,000 fans, spread across the rolling, 1.2-mile South Park venue, were drawn to the Grand Prix races during 2018 and 2019.
The Grand Prix has already (re)captured a national audience since its return. Ekartiungnews.com lists the Grand Prix as one of the top 10 races in the United States
The Grand Prix had been discontinued after its 2001 run, due largely to dwindling interest in karting (at the time) on a national level. The sport has made a comeback, especially during the last five years, due in part to more economically feasible classes that have attracted more participants and fans.
The 2019 Grand Prix drew 319 racers from 17 states. Traeder had expected the 2020 number to approach or surpass 400.
The all-time Grand Prix record of 625 entries occurred in 1994 for the 25th anniversary races. The final year (2001) of the original Grand Prix drew just 130 entries, with only the race’s first year drawing fewer (80).
The Grand Prix was founded by the late Gus Traeder — Terry Traeder’s father — who died in 2016 at age 90. Gus Traeder’s funeral procession took a lap around the South Park course before his casket was lowered into Greenmount Cemetery, which is fittingly positioned just across the street from South Park.