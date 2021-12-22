QUINCY — Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, a section of Aldo Blvd. between South 23rd and South 24th streets will be closed to through traffic.
The city's utility department expects to have the street reopened by 5 p.m. Thursday. The closure will allow a repair to water service in the area.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes during this repair and to drive safely near any work zone.
