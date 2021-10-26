QUINCY — Chestnut Street between Third and Fourth streets closed Tuesday to allow for the replacement of a water line in the area.
The work is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists are asked to drive carefully near the work zone and to fine alternate routes where possible.
