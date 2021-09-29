QUINCY — North 12th Street in Quincy will be closed beginning Thursday morning between Locust Street and Seminary Road for the installation of a gas line to the Illinois Veterans Home.
Ameren will have the street closed starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting, and is expected to have it reopened by Friday. A detour will be in place around the closure going east along Locust to 16th Street and then back along Seminary Road.
Drivers are reminded to drive carefully around any work zone and to use alternate routes of travel when possible.