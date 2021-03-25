QUINCY — Preliminary Phase One plans for the redevelopment of the Washington Theater would aim to address any public safety concerns and bring the theater back to a functional state.
Todd Moore, president of Architechnics Inc. who works in collaboration with the San Antonio-based Killis Almond consulting firm, provided a brief overview of these architectural plans to the Washington Theater Commission on Tuesday.
“It’s enough to open the theater for patrons to come in and enjoy any type of event whether it’s a stage performance, movie or that type of thing,” Moore said. “So Phase One is really going to be a big chunk of the project.”
Improvements would include the addition of an ADA-compliant dressing room, unisex bathroom and green room backstage; a reconfigured lobby with a concession area and new bathrooms and improving heating and ventilation.
Moore said a cooling system would not put in initially but high efficiency boilers and pumps would make its installation easy.
Last year, the theater commission authorized $70,000 to be spent on an architectural plan documenting the building’s future use as a multipurpose venue. However, Moore said Killis Almond’s current plans shifted to a performance-focused venue with 750 fixed seats.
Moore said the balcony of the theater are not included in the first phase because of its condition. A structural investigation of the balcony must be conducted before any work could be done.
However, the addition of a high resolution projector on the balcony and a drop down screen on stage has been proposed, Moore said.
Additional phases of the renovation would focus on painting and decorative projects, he added.
Brian Heinze, president of the Washington Theater Commission, he hopes to see a preliminary plan by the commission’s next meeting that would show a breakdown of each phase of the project and the estimated costs of each renovation.
“Once we have that hammered out, the real work begins,” Heinze said.
With the plan in place, Heinze said the commission could apply for grant money and other federal funding.