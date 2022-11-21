QUINCY — Monday morning marked the kick-off for the Mothers Against Drunk Driving annual red ribbon campaign.
J.T. Dozier, chairman of Quincy's Project Red Ribbon, said seeing the ribbons on vehicles is just one way to let people know about the choice they have during the holiday season and all year.
"This is just one small way to help remind people to make that smart decision about drinking and driving," he said. "Enjoy the holidays, fully, but if that involves drinking, simply don't drive."
Getting public officials involved is a key to help MADD get the message out to the people.
"Without the support of our local officials, the media, and law enforcement, the word wouldn't get out," Dozier said. "So we're fortunate to have those three groups helping us in this campaign."
Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates and Mayor Mike Troup tied ribbons on their own vehicles as a way to lead by example.
"It helps spread the word to all of the citizens that this is an important campaign," Yates said. "Drinking and driving is a 100% preventable type of crime, and just getting the word out, asking people to plan ahead and making good decisions is key to avoiding tragedies over the holidays."
Dozier echoed that thought, saying that the choice is up to each person to make on their own.
"We can control this," he said. "People, unfortunately, die from diseases that we can't control. But we can control the decisions we make about drinking and driving."
Project Red Ribbon runs through Jan.1
