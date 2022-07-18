QUINCY — Two weeks after the Quincy City Council agreed to spend $79,500 to demolish the fire-damaged structure at 649 State, the building’s owner stepped forward Monday to say that he will repair and rehab the building without public money.
Andy Caley told the Quincy City Council that he has begun removing the third floor of the building and intends to redevelop the property into a six-unit apartment building with the possibility of some commercial space on the first floor.
“It was never our desire to put this liability on the taxpayers of Quincy. It’s just not in our DNA,” Caley said. “I know this has been hard for you, as city leaders, and it’s been hard on my family.”
Mayor Mike Troup anticipates the first round of work to be completed by early October.
“Andy told us the third floor is coming down, and he’ll put on a new roof before repairing the second floor,” Troup said. “He’ll add new windows and then begin converting the building into three apartments on each floor.”
The agreement between Caley and the city was the result of several meetings that took place after the July 11 council meeting, in which several aldermen raised questions about the proposed fix-or-flatten housing expenditure of $79,500.
Aldermen Mike Rein, R-5; John Mast, R-5; and Richie Reis, D-6, all thanked Caley for sparing the taxpayers and for stepping forward to lead the reconstruction of his property.
“I think this is a great moment for the city of Quincy to take something so devastating and turn it into a beautiful building,” Caley said.
The council also heard a resolution from City Comptroller Sheri Ray and Quincy Transit Director Martin Stegeman for a short-term loan in the amount of $750,000 to provide for operating expenses that typically are covered by state and federal funding.
“This is a situation that usually comes up each May,” Ray said Monday afternoon. “We’re basically waiting for this money to be released so (Quincy Transit) can operate like it normally does. This year it just happened to come up two months later than it normally does.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.