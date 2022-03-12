ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko already was one of Hunter Hildebrand’s favorite players.
Now he’s moved to the top of the list.
The Quincy High School junior sports a jersey, puck and stick signed by No. 55 and once-in-a-lifetime memories from Thursday night’s Blues game thanks to Parayko’s Project 55 Game Day Experience.
“It was a lot of fun,” Hunter said. “I feel so blessed to have had this experience.”
Hunter, his parents Karla and Chad and his sister Madalyn sat in the penalty box to watch the Blues warm up for the game and enjoyed VIP all-inclusive seats. Hunter rode the Zamboni after the first period and, after the Blues win, got to meet Parayko.
“That was unreal,” Hunter said.
His favorite part of the night was “all of it,” Hunter said, but what stood out most was being on the ice on the Zamboni — “you could see everything everywhere,” Hunter said — and meeting Parayko.
For Karla, the best part was seeing Hunter so happy.
“It was just sheer joy on his face the whole night long,” she said. “It was crazy, beyond crazy.”
The night made lasting memories, Karla said, but most important was the sense of hope the experience provided to Hunter, who continues to recover from major cardiothoracic surgery in December.
Parayko’s Project 55 Foundation works to provide both financial and emotional relief to hospitalized children and their families by creating meaningful opportunities for kids in their hospital rooms and outside the hospital doors.
Hunter has battled health issues all his life, and when pectus deformities caused part of his chest to sink in and another part to protrude, restricting his lungs and putting pressure on his heart, doctors said he needed a procedure similar to open heart surgery to rebuild his chest wall to prevent more damage.
Hunter was hospitalized and still groggy from surgery when he found out he’d been selected for the experience — and the chance to attend his first-ever Blues game in person.
“I don’t know if you remember saying it, but you said ‘this is awesome. It gives me something to look forward to, to get better for,” Karla said. “Colton is a class act, just the kindest man.”
Working through a six-month recovery period, Hunter wears a brace to protect his chest and still has some restrictions but says he’s doing pretty good.
“With everything he’s been through, how much pain, how scared he’s been with the surgery, to have him have a reason to smile and be excited about something, I’ll never be able to repay them for giving him some joy,” Karla said.
“It’s not even just the Blues. We couldn’t repay the Ronald McDonald House. In the 16 years since Hunter has been born, I can’t even tell you the amount of time we spent at Ronald McDonald house. We were down there the first four months of his life — he spent the first four months of his life in NICU at Children’s. We stay down there a lot, and they’ve given him this opportunity.”
Karla initially expected a low-key experience at the game.
Then “everything started happening. It was a little crazy,” she said. “Everybody has just been so amazing.”
Parayko and his foundation partner with Ronald McDonald House St. Louis, which nominated Hunter for the experience.
“We’re so excited for all the excitement around Hunter and his family,” said Greta Thompson, development assistant with the house. “We knew that Hunter is a very passionate Blues fan.”
Karla describes Hunter, who hopes to become a music teacher, as “a percussionist by day” as part of the QHS Drum Line and “a sports fanatic by night.”
Thompson said special opportunities with the Blues and other organizations mean much to families staying at the house and their children.
“It’s really important for not only patients but also families to have experiences outside of the hospital, especially when they’re in high-stress situations,” she said. “Being able to have joyful moments outside of those stressful times is really beneficial for the whole family.”
