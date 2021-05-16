The Quincy Medical Group (QMG) foundation recently announced the recipients of the recently established Dr. Michael K. Ouwenga Scholarship.
Area high school seniors Caroline Deters and Michael Pasley were this year's recipients.
Deters is the daughter of Andrew and Jennifer Deters. She plans to attend University of Iowa and pursue a degree in pre-physical therapy with further plans to earn a doctorate in Physical Therapy.
Pasley is the son of Sara Pasley and the late Michael Pasley. He plans on attending Casper College in Casper, Wyo., to pursue two degrees in biology and pre-med with further plans of attending medical school.
Dr. Ouwenga, a QMG urologist and board member, passed away in January of 2019. The scholarship was made possible by his family, who wanted to honor his memory and lay down tracks where he lived.
“The QMG Foundation is honored to partner with the Ouwenga family to support local students in their goals of pursuing a career in healthcare," QMG Community Support Specialist Kayla Baumann. "Dr. Ouwenga was a well-respected physician at QMG, and we’re honored to carry on his legacy through this scholarship in his name.”