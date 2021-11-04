QUINCY — The Quincy Police department reported the arrest Thursday of a Quincy man following an investigation into possible unauthorized video recording.
According to the arrest report, John Rokusek, 59, of Quincy was arrested at 10:39 a.m. following a traffic stop near 14th and Jefferson. Rokusek was being investigated for involvement with possible unauthorized video recording. No further information on the investigation was released to protect the identity of any possible victims.
Rokusek was lodged Thursday in the Adams County Jail.