QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation into a Sunday night incident involving aggravated battery with a firearm.
QPD officers, the Quincy Fire Department and Adams County Ambulance responded around 5:25 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of Seventh and Jefferson and found a person with a gunshot wound to the leg. The person was taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital for treatment.
The investigation continues into what QPD said does not appear to be a random incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact QPD at 217-228-4470.