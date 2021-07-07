QUINCY — There are several specialized units within the Quincy Police Department. From the Street Crimes Units to the Emergency Response Team, QPD selects officers for special duties above and beyond their regular patrol work. Tuesday saw the unveiling of the newest unit, which included some tongs.
“We’ve worked with the Park District for several years helping with their Summer Adventure program,” Deputy Chief Adam Yates said. “I usually joke with the kids about when lunch was coming, and they usually tell me they just eat lunch when they get home.
That’s when the idea was born. For the last month or two, Yates has worked to assemble his new team: the QPD Grill Squad.
“The folks from ServPro were nice enough, a few month back, to come and set up a cookout for the department,” Yates said. “They had a little pop-up tent and were up and running quickly. I thought ‘We can do that.’”
Partnering with the Harrison Hy-Vee, Refreshment Services Pepsi and Area Distributors, the new squad worked out deals for hot dogs, buns, condiments, chips, drinks and plates to go set up in the park and give free lunches to the participants in the Quincy Park District’s Summer Adventure program and anyone else that came along.
“It’s really important for us to get out and give back to the community,” Yates said. “This gives a chance to hang out with these kids and their parents, and to just have some fun.”
The current plan is for the squad to be out in the public about once a month, at different locations each time. The QPD will post on their Facebook page when they’re setting up, as they did Tuesday.
As with other select sub-units of the QPD, a method for evaluating and selecting the team leader for the Grill Squad had to be determined.
“I think whoever comes up with a good idea for the next outing will be the leader for that day,” Yates joked.