QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department will host two public presentations to provide information on the automated license plate reader system the Department is hoping to purchase.
QPD will propose the purchase of 20 automated license plate reader cameras from Flock Safety to the Quincy City Council in the near future. To inform the public and answer questions on the systems, two public presentations will be held, on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25.
According to the Department, ALPR technology has existed for decades, with advances in technology and reduced costs making the systems more accessible to private organizations, homeowner associations and law enforcement agencies.
License plate readers are currently used by thousands of law enforcement agencies across the United States. Many Illinois police agencies, including the Illinois State Police, use LPRs to help investigate and deter crime.
The public meetings QPD is hosting will be used to inform the public of what license plate readers are, what they're not, and address privacy and constitutional concerns the public may have. Members of the department will explain why we believe Flock Safety can help make our community safer.
The first meeting will be held on 6 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The second meeting will be held on 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Quincy Police Department Sub Post in the Quincy Town Center.
Each meeting is expected to last 30-45 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.