QUINCY — The investigation continues into an early Sunday morning report of shots fired in the 900 block of Hampshire.
Quincy Police Department officers responded at 2:25 a.m. and located and collected evidence.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 6:44 am
No injuries nor property damage was reported from the incident, which police said does not appear to be random.
QPD was assisted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact QPD at 217–228-4470.