QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Addison Windbigler, 14, was last seen in the 1400 block of Vermont Street on the evening of May 22. Windbigler is 5 feet, 4 inches, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose ring and was last seen wearing jeans, a white hooded sweatshirt with grey stripes, and white Adidas sneakers.
QPD is also looking for information on a vehicle that was observed in the same area around the time Windbigler was last seen at her residence. The department reports that a resident approached the vehicle around 11 p.m. on May 22 and spoke with two unknown white male occupants. According to QPD, the two men may be between 20-30 years of age.
Anyone with information related to Windbigler's possible location or with information on the vehicle are asked to contact QPD juvenile investigative sergeant James Brown at 217-228-4496 or the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers line at 217-228-4474.