QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday of Darius Lilly following an attempted traffic stop and a crash.
QPD officers initiated a traffic stop just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, attempting to stop a 2005 Dodge Durango. The SUV fled from officers and was later located stopped at the intersection of Eighth and Broadway. According to the report, when the driver saw the officers, he went through the red light an attempted to continue north on Eighth Street.
The Durango caused a crash with a 2016 Honda Pilot travelling west on Broadway. Police identified the driver of the Durango as Lilly. Both drivers were taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment following the crash. A search of the Durango led officers to find methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cannabis, and alcohol in the vehicle. No insurance for the vehicle could be found by officers and Lilly’s license reported as revoked.
Following treatment and release from the Blessing Emergency Room, Lilly was lodged in the Adams County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, aggravated DUI, aggravated fleeing, driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured vehicle, obstructing justice, and threatening a public official. Lilly is also on parole and a warrant was issued for him by the Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation.