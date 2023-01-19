QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department continues to investigate a reported shooting that took place around 8 p.m. Tuesday, but are no longer searching for a man previously named as a possible suspect.
QPD reports that initial investigations developed Michael S. Coffman, Jr. as a possible suspect in the reported shooting in the 1000 block of Bonansinga Drive on Tuesday. Additional information from the investigation that's still being developed before an arrest warrant is issued have led the department to say that Coffman is no longer being sought.