QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department has issued an arrest warrant and is requesting any information that may be related to a possible abduction and domestic battery case.
According to the statement from QPD, officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. Monday to speak with family members in the possible kidnapping of 36-year-old Tabitha Campbell of Quincy. The investigation led to a warrant being issued and a search conducted at a room of the Welcome Inn in Quincy. Officers reportedly found evidence that may be related to allegations of aggravated domestic battery and kidnapping.
QPD states that it is believed Campbell was taken against her will by Mario A. Mason, 39, from the Memphis, Tenn. area. The pair are believed by police to be traveling in a stolen white 2016 Honda CRV with Illinois license plate CS95996. This information was shared with the Memphis Police Department.
On Tuesday afternoon, QPD was contacted by the Memphis Police Department who reported they had located and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled and MPD officers lost sight of the Honda.
A warrant has been issued for Mason on charges of kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Campbell or Mason are asked to contact the Quincy Police Department or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers.