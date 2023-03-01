QUINCY — Police searched a residence, and briefly detained an individual, Wednesday morning in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of Rebecca Bliefnick, but no arrests have been made.
The Quincy Police Department said detectives, officers and Emergency Response Team members served a search warrant around 8 a.m. at 1641 Hampshire. As part of the warrant service, QPD said an individual was temporarily detained in the 2000 block of Hampshire, then released.
No arrests have been made, and QPD has not sought an arrest warrant through the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office.
Bliefnick, 41, was discovered deceased in her residence in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road on Feb. 23. A family member found the 41-year-old woman, who had multiple gunshot wounds.
Information learned and evidence gathered over the past six days led QPD to obtain and serve the search warrant. Search warrants are a normal part of the investigative process, QPD said, and it is not unusual to obtain and serve several for a variety of reasons.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department and Adams County Ambulance Service assisted with the service of the search warrant.
No injuries were reported during service of the warrant.
