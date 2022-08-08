QUINCY — After seeing an increase in reports, the Quincy Police Department urges the public not to fall victim to the easily identifiable, and avoidable, gift card phone scams.
QPD said law enforcement agencies, the Internal Revenue Service and the Social Security Administration will not call with threats of arrest, frozen assets or loss of benefits unless a fee is paid over the phone.
In some cases, a police officer may inform someone by phone of a legitimate arrest warrant but bond for the warrant will not be accepted by phone nor will gift cards purchased at any establishment ever be accepted as payment.
If there is a question of the legitimacy of a phone call received, QPD advises people to call the agency to confirm the identity of the officer the caller is claiming to be and the circumstances of the call.