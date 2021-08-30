QU to require COVID vaccines or testing

QUINCY — Quincy University announced Monday that it would require the COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing would be required.
This would apply to all students, faculty, staff, business partners and volunteers unless they are never present on campus.
Initially, QU said it would not require the vaccine for the school year, but in its announcement, it said it would follow the new executive order issued last week by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
"Consistent with QU's understanding of guidance from the Catholic Church, we have recommended that every person who is medically eligible should be vaccinated," said QU President Brian McGee. "We have also understood the Church as maintaining that vaccination should be voluntary rather than mandatory. However, as a university operating in the state of Illinois, we are obligated to follow the new executive order, and we will do so."
Unvaccinated people at QU should get their initial vaccine on or before Sept. 7 unless they receive a medical or religious exemption.
"Because the new state requirements were announced with a very short timeline, we will do everything that we can to accommodate the unique circumstances of each member of our community," McGee said. "Some of our students and employees will require time to consult with their healthcare providers and religious advisers, and we will work with each individual to meet individual needs."
QU said that at the start of the fall term, 68% of students — not including students taking online courses only — were partially or fully vaccinated, and 87% of full-time faculty and staff were partially or fully vaccinated. For the entire campus, 71% of faculty, staff and student population were vaccinated, just above the university's goal of 70% set in May 2021.
QU also announced that facemasks are now required when inside campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status, effective immediately.
This doesn't apply when someone is eating and drinking or when students are in their dorm rooms with their roommates. Employees working in individual offices or cubicles may remove their masks provided they can maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
Details about the new requirements are posted on the university's COVID-19 webpage, quincy.edu/coronavirus.