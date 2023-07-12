QUINCY — A Quincy man was taken to Blessing Hospital for psychiatric evaluation after a Tuesday night armed-barricade incident in the 900 block of South Seventh.
The Quincy Police Department activated the Crisis Response Unit to assist in the incident which was resolved after some three hours and 30 minutes without injury to the suspect, his family or police officers.
QPD patrol officers responded at 8:45 p.m. based on a report that a wanted man was holding his family at knifepoint.
The first officer on scene saw the man sitting on the porch, and as the officer approached, the man brandished a large knife and retreated into the residence, QPD said in a news release. Concerned for the safety of the family members inside, the officer tried without success to enter the residence to apprehend the man.
A patrol officer and supervisor established communication with the man and learned his parents were inside the home. Members of the Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team were called in to assist, and around 12:15 a.m., one family member left the residence.
Officers continued talking to the man and eventually entered the residence, where the man is believed to live, taking him into custody.
The 40-year-old white male, whose name has not been released, was wanted for failure to appear-battery/resisting.
Family members told officers the man had not been taking mediation and that they were safe during the incident.
QPD was assisted by the Adams County Ambulance Service.