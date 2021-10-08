QUINCY — As Soto returns to his beloved forest, he finds not the end of his adventures but the beginning.
Quincy author Dave Kroner’s latest book, “Soto’s Song,” is designed to appeal to all ages.
“It reads as a simple child’s folk tale, but it has many underlying adult themes,” Kroner said.
Readers travel with Soto on a mystical journey through an imagined reality where he gains perspective and listens to the wisdom in the air, water, fire and earth.
Writing the book, the fourth for Kroner, was a 20-year process.
“In a subconscious way, after several rewrites, I realized I wrote my own life journey into it,” Kroner said.
“Soto’s Song” tells the story of an itinerant character who collects things people dropped over the years while wandering in the forest where he lives, then decides to walk to a neighboring village. Once there, he finds things aren’t what he thought they would be.
When he decides to return to the forest, “he encounters the same obstacles on the way back, deals with them from a different perspective because of his short sojourn in the village. He starts where he began with a different appreciation for the life he had before,” Kroner said.
“It’s sort of everybody’s journey. Everybody who has read it has given me a different meaning of what they thought it represented and how it related to them, which was my intention — the ambiguity of the meaning.”
Nature-based photographic art by Ramona du Houx adds a “coffee table art book” quality to Kroner’s simple tale.
“It does not look like your stereotypical child’s story,” Kroner said.
Next up for Kroner are two more books to complement “Soto’s Song” from the microcosmic and macrocosmic perspectives as well as a separate adult-themed book.
“The most important thing is to really stop and think when you’re reading, to be a more mindful reader,” Kroner said, and with his latest book, “it’s how the everyday, mundane events have a much greater effect on our overall life.”
