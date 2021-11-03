QUINCY — Ruth Dunn climbed aboard the Amtrak train Wednesday morning with a little taste of history.
Cookies, coffee and Quincy community leaders greeted passengers on the 6:10 a.m. train to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Illinois Zephyr service connecting Quincy, Macomb, Galesburg, Kewanee, Princeton and Mendota with Chicago.
“I have kids and grandkids in Chicago. It’s a nice way to just go up there,” said Dunn, who lives near the Adams County Fairgrounds.
“It’s so comfortable. The people are so friendly. The train is so clean,” she said. “It’s quicker going by train than by driving. You don’t have to worry about parking. You don’t have to worry about traffic.”
Celebrations in communities along the Zephyr’s route marked the golden anniversary of the eastbound morning and westbound evening train service and the 15th anniversary of Amtrak’s Carl Sandburg train, which began service in October 2006 for morning westbound and evening eastbound travel.
Quincy and Macomb, along with Quincy College now Quincy University and Western Illinois University, nearly lost train service for good in 1971.
As Amtrak prepared to begin operations, communities faced losing rail passenger service because the trains serving them had not been chosen by the U.S. Department of Transportation to operate under the Amtrak banner. Local officials filed suit seeking to maintain the service and argued that Amtrak was unconstitutional, but lost. Train service halted in May 1971 and resumed in November after legislation was approved to provide state funds to pay for service to Quincy and Macomb.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup and QU President Brian McGee joined passengers on the Zephyr to take in the other anniversary celebrations along the route.
“Train service for 50 years and more here in Quincy has been the lifeblood of so many businesses, certainly including QU,” McGee said.
“I never ride the Zephyr or the Carl Sandburg without seeing students and members of our QU community on it,” he said. “I’d almost never ridden Amtrak before I got here. Now I’m a regular and proud Amtrak customer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.