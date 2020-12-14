QUINCY — An ordinance introduced by Alderman Mike Rein, R-4, to draft a repeal of a 1% food and beverage tax passed last year, which has not been implemented or collected yet, was voted down by the City Council Monday.
The tax, which was narrowly passed in November 2019, was supposed to be rolled out in May but was postponed to January due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The revenue would go toward a series of retail incentive programs, tourism and talent attraction measures designed to increase Quincy’s population to 45,000 by 2030.
Rein argued that the economic environment of Quincy when the tax was approved was far different than the today’s environment, which is heavily influenced by the threat of COVID-19.
“The virus hadn’t settled in yet,” Rein said. “It has now and it has taken its greatest toll on those who are in the lowest income bracket.”
Rein added that the city food and hospitality services have taken a nosedive but the revenue from the tax instead would be going towards new expenditures.
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, said it seems inevitable that state government will increase taxes following the defeat of the graduated income tax proposal in November and the local food and beverage tax would only lay another burden on taxpayers.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore argued that the city’s growth remains stagnant and its population is only getting older. Conversations from last year on how to reverse the trend led to the conclusion that the city needs to be more innovative. But if the retail oriented programs supported by the food and beverage tax don’t work, Moore said the tax will sunset in five years.
“This is a program that I believe stands on its own merit,” Moore said.
Alderman Ben Uzelac, D-7, said the council should be looking at the tax more for those who aren’t in Quincy versus those who are in Quincy. He added that people will not organically come to Quincy without a strong marketing effort.
The council voted 4-7 against draft with Aldermen Richie Reis, D-6; Anthony Sassen, R-4; Rein and Bergman voting yes. Alderpersons Tonia McKiernan, Mike Farha and Dave Bauer were absent.