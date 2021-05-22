Quincy Derby anticipates returning to pre-pandemic entry levels

QUINCY — There is a noticeable amount of pride in Ray Wilson’s voice when he talks about last year’s Quincy Optimist Club Derby.
“We were one of the very few events that happened (in 2020) because of the pandemic,” said Wilson, now in his 10th year as director of the derby. “We had a lot of hoops to jump through because of COVID-19, but we implemented the necessary safety measures and were able to race.”
Wilson is anticipating this year’s derby — scheduled for June 18-19 on the 18th Street Hill near Bob Mays Park — returning to more of a normal feel.
“We’re expecting entry numbers similar to what we had in 2019 before the pandemic,” he said. “The Super Kids will be back this year, and that’s great.”
Once known as the Soap Box Derby, the Quincy Optimist Club Derby, now in its 17th year, showcases four classes of racing: Super Stock, Stock, Super Kids and Elite Masters. The Super Kids were absent from the 2020 races due to concerns tied to the pandemic. The Super Kids division features youngsters with physical and/or emotional issues.
“Seeing the Super Kids return this year will be a beautiful thing,” Wilson said.
The 2020 derby attracted 115 overall participants, the lowest number since 82 in 2014, but Wilson looks for that total to approach or surpass the 2019 figure of 226 that included 109 Super Kids.
The Quincy Derby is the largest independent event of its kind and the largest double-elimination derby in the nation. In terms of raw numbers, only the single-elimination All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio — which annually has about 400 entrants — is larger. The All-American Soap Box Derby annually attracts racers from 40 U.S. states, Canada and Japan.
The Quincy Derby is no longer affiliated with the Akron-based Soap Box Derby and is not permitted to use “Soap Box” in information about its event.
“This derby will continue to grows in the years ahead,” Wilson said.
Aiden McDonnell, in his second year as assistant director of the derby and the likely heir apparent to Wilson at some point in the future, says the derby is a “great way to bring a family together.”
Both Wilson and McDonnell lauded Optimist Club members for their ongoing dedication to the derby.
“Club members work year round on the cars,” McDonnell said.
Wilson said there are numerous behind-the-scenes workers that make the derby possible.
“They are the reason for the event’s continuing success,” he said. “We never deny a kid a chance to race.”
Wilson also commended major event sponsors like Home Depot, Quincy Medical Group and ServPro. He said all played integral roles a year ago in helping safeguard all participants and workers.
“This event is all about the community,” McDonnell said. “They believe in this race, what it stands for and what it means.”
The Quincy Derby began with 34 participants in 2005. Chris Huseman served as director for the first seven years of the event.
Jadyn Vogel of Quincy, who will be seeking an unprecedented sixth straight Stock championship, will again be the centerpiece of attention at this year’s derby.
Vogel, whose career record is 47-11 (41 of the wins coming in Stock competition), is tied with derby Hall of Famer Kaelyn Hess (47-14) for most overall victories and final-four finishes (6). Vogel also owns the top career winning percentage (.810).
The derby has seen Super Stock and Stock winners come from 12 different towns and three different states during its first 16 years. Boys have won a combined 17 Super Stock and Stock titles, two more than the girls (15).
Since its 2005 inception, the derby has attracted 1,622 participants. The most popular division has been the Super Stock (705).
For more information about the derby, contact Wilson at 217-491-3204.