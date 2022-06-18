QUINCY — With the sun moving higher in the sky, Kennedy Scott shot down the ramp at the start of her first run Saturday morning at the Quincy Optimists Club's Derby race on North 18th Street.
Scott's father, Chad, watched as his daughter's car was edged out at the finish line.
"She's out here to have fun," Scott said. "Though of course it's nice to win."
In the 18th year of the Quincy Derby (formerly the Quincy Soap Box Derby), racers, volunteers, families and fans enjoyed a break from the last week of sweltering heat as more than 100 cars over three classes took their turns running from the top of the hill at Bob Mays Park to the foot of the Tom Awerkamp Bridge.
"I think it's a great event they put on every year," Scott said. "There's always a great turn-out. I was afraid it was going to be hotter, but it's pretty nice today."
Saturday's races marked the second day of activity for the Derby. Friday saw the running of the Super Kids races focusing on drivers with special needs partnered with "Buddy Drivers" to get them the race experience.
Drivers and cars on Saturday were separated into Stock, Super Stock, and Master Elite classes, with each class holding double elimination brackets. That format means drivers are guaranteed at least two races.
Mike Quinn was spectating this year, but was still enjoying the races.
"My grandson ran a few years ago, but I'm out here just to watch and support everybody this year," he said. "I love seeing these kids having fun, and it's such a well-run event."
Drivers and cars cycled through the pit area quickly, with the cars on deck rolled up backside the ramps nearly before the ones ahead were even clear off the front.
The cars being run throughout the day Saturday carried logos from local businesses as sponsors, including Hy-Vee, Quincy Medical Group, Royalty Electric, and Kunes Automotive Group. The Optimists Club maintains and inspects the cars to keep them in race condition.
"It just gives the kids a good time all day," Scott said.
For more information on the Quincy Derby including updates on race winners, please visit facebook.com/quincyderby.
