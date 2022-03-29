Quincy firefighters find body in North Fourth fire

QUINCY — Firefighters found a body while fighting an early Tuesday morning fire at 1021 N. Fourth in Quincy.
Quincy Assistant Fire Chief James Pioch said firefighters found the white male, with no identification, inside the building.
Investigators with the fire department and the Quincy Police Department continue to work at the scene to determine a cause for the fire, while the Adams County coroner’s office will work to determine the cause of death.
Firefighters were dispatched at 3:47 a.m. for a report of smoke visible in the area of Fourth and Cherry and found the machine shed/garage on fire.
“They ended up, for the most part, fighting the fire from the outside before they could get in,” Pioch said. “There was heavy fire damage to the second floor. The entire structure had smoke damage.”
The blaze went to a second alarm to bring in some additional firefighters, but “they got it out easier than they thought they might,” Pioch said.