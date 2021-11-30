QUINCY — A Quincy man is in jail after reportedly charging at police officers with a knife and then fleeing from a stop last week.
The Quincy Police Department said on Nov. 22, officers saw Nathaniel L. McPike, 41, driving north near North 18th and Oak. The officers attempted a traffic stop because of an outstanding arrest warrant for McPike. Once stopped, McPike allegedly exited his truck with a knife and charged at the initial officer, making threats to kill the officer.
Officers reportedly kept McPike at a distance at gunpoint as he continued to refuse commands and refused to drop the knife. McPike got back into his truck and fled the scene as officers lost sight of the vehicle. As he was fleeing, McPike's truck, a 2006 Hummer H3, allegedly struck one QPD patrol car, causing minor damage.
On Nov. 23, QPD detectives found McPike and were able to take him into custody without incident near North 10th and Spring streets. Members of the Adams County Sheriff's Department assisted with the arrest. McPike was taken to Blessing Hospital for a possible psychiatric evaluation.
On Monday, McPike was lodged in the Adams County Jail on the original outstanding warrant for failing to appear for a probation review on Nov. 18. That original charge stemmed from a 2020 arrest which saw McPike plead guilty to a charge of methamphetamine delivery, 5-15 grams. He was placed on probation for that charge on Aug. 13.
McPike's appeared Tuesday afternoon on new charges stemming from the Nov. 22 incident. He was charged with two counts of armed violence, threatening a public official, aggravated assault of a police officer, criminal damage to government property, aggravated fleeing, and leaving the scene.
Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson was appointed as McPike's attorney with his next court appearance set for Dec. 6. McPike continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on a $500,000 bond.