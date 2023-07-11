QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Tuesday and charges with theft following an investigation into stolen vehicle from Monday.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department reported that Brayden I. Gabel, 18, of Quincy was arrested on charges of theft over $500 and two counts of possession of stolen property on Tuesday.
ACSD received a report of a stolen 1994 Buick Roadmaster on Monday that had been parked in the Titan Wheel Parking lot. The vehicle was recovered Tuesday in an alley near 12th and Jefferson.
A joint investigation between the Sheriff's Department and the Quincy Police Department led to Gabel as a suspect.
As of Tuesday, Gabel was lodged in the Adams County Jail with no bond pending an initial court appearance.