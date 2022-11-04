QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department reported an arrest Thursday following a hit-and-run crash Monday that broke a utility pole and severely damaged a home on the northeast corner of South Fifth and Jefferson.

Diabolique D. Benton, 24, of Quincy was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude, leaving the scene, suspended registration and disobeying a stop sign in connection with the Monday morning crash. A warrant had been issued on Monday for Benton in connection to a report of aggravated battery to a pregnant or handicapped victim, domestic battery, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

