QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department reported an arrest Thursday following a hit-and-run crash Monday that broke a utility pole and severely damaged a home on the northeast corner of South Fifth and Jefferson.
Diabolique D. Benton, 24, of Quincy was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude, leaving the scene, suspended registration and disobeying a stop sign in connection with the Monday morning crash. A warrant had been issued on Monday for Benton in connection to a report of aggravated battery to a pregnant or handicapped victim, domestic battery, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver 2011 Kia at 4:01 a.m. Monday. QPD confirmed that the stop was in relation to the domestic battery call, with Benton and the Kia matching the suspect description. The driver refused to stop, traveling north on Fifth Street before hitting a utility pole and residence at 843 S. Fifth. The utility pole broke and hit a vehicle belonging to the residents of the home. The driver fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Benton remains lodged in the Adams County Jail with a $100,000 bond for the crash-related charges and $50,000 on the domestic battery charges.
