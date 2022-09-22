QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Thursday following an investigation into gunshots fired on the southwest side of town.
Officers with the Quincy Police Department were dispatched to Fourth and Kentucky at 10:31 a.m. Thursday. According to the arrest report, the involved parties had left the area by the time officers arrived at the scene. The officers spoke with residents in the area and were told there had been an argument that resulted in an accident and one subject firing a single shot at another.
Officers developed suspect from the gathered information, leading to the arrest of Troy P. Owsley, 33, of Quincy, at his residence, 1524 State Street. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and officers located a firearm.
Owsley was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and leaving the scene. He was lodged in the Adams County Jail. As of Thursday evening, QPD reports that no victim has come forward and no injuries have been reported in connection with the shooting.