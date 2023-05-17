QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into reported sexual abuse.
The Quincy Police Department said James A. McSparren, 38, was arrested without incident following an investigation into sexual abuse allegations.
Police said on May 6, a a child reported possible sexual abuse. Following an interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Quincy, in which the child disclosed additional abuse claims, an arrest warrant was issued on May Friday for McSparren.
McSparren was arrested on three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
McSparren was interviewed by Quincy Police detectives before being taken to the Adams County Jail where he is being held on $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.