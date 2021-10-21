QUINCY — A Quincy man faces charges in connection with a Wednesday afternoon burglary.
Arrested was Gary Schmidt, 57, of 735 N. 14th.
The Quincy Police Department said officers responded at 12:08 p.m. to 137 N. Third after a report of a green Ford F-150 parked by an open garage door on the building’s north side and a white male going in and out of the building.
Officers met with Schmidt at the door to the building and learned that the items in his truck had been taken from the building. Most of the items appeared to be scrap metal along with some power tools.
QPD said a later search of a residence led to the recovery of more stolen items.
Schmidt remains in the Adams County Jail.