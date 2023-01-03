QUINCY — A Quincy man has been arrested in connection with an early Tuesday morning shooting.
Officers responding around 12:32 a.m. to the 500 block of South Eighth learned a 22-year-old male had a non-life threatening gunshot wound and that several people were engaged in a physical fight prior to the man being shot.
The Quincy Police Department said Gage L. Schroder, 24, of Quincy, was arrested for aggravated battery and mob action.
Schroder was taken to the Adams County Jail.
QPD continues to investigate the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 217-228-4470 or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.