QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Wednesday morning on multiple child pornography charges.
Michael Nommensen, 23, faces four counts of child pornography.
The Quincy Police Department said an investigation started in May when a social media account was flagged for possession of possible child pornography. On May 24, a search warrant was served at Nommensen’s home at 2044 Spring. Various electronic devices were collected for processing and examination at that time.
A warrant for Nommensen’s arrest was issued Friday.
Officers found and arrested Nommensen at his residence at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday and took him to the Adams County Jail where he was processed and posted a $1,000 cash bond.