FOWLER, Ill. — A Quincy man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges of stolen vehicles in and around the Adams County area.
The arrest report from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department said deputies received a report on Tuesday of a stolen truck and livestock trailer in rural Adams County. When the deputies arrived at the scene, they found a different vehicle that had been reported stolen in Quincy on Monday. That vehicle was recovered and returned to the registered owner.
Approximately six hours later, a deputy located the stolen truck in Quincy. When he attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled at high speed.
Around 1:30 p.m., deputies located the vehicle again on North 72nd Street near Fowler. The driver attempted to flee again, but was unsuccessful. ACSD identified the driver as Brandon A. Schorn, 20, of Quincy. He was taken into custody and lodged in the Adams County Jail on charges of theft over $10,000, aggravated fleeing/eluding police, two charges of possession of stolen property, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Schorn also had two outstanding warrants for failure to appear for possession of a stolen vehicle.