QUINCY — A Quincy man faces charges in connection with an incident that left another man with a possible life-threatening injury.
Bryan S. Paden, 40, of Quincy, turned himself in at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Adams County Courthouse. He is in the Adams County Jail facing two counts of aggravated battery.
In a news release, the Quincy Police Department said police and Adams County EMS dispatched at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday for an ambulance call at 1701 Harrison found an unconscious male on the ground outside of Harrison Pub. Patrol officers initially were unable to determine anything suspicious and cleared the call as a medical incident.
The man, a 45-year-old Quincy resident, was taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital and later diagnosed with a possible life-threatening injury.
Watching video surveillance of the area on Monday helped detectives determine that there had been a disturbance between the man and Paden. Paden and multiple other people fled immediately after the disturbance.
Detectives on Tuesday met with the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office. An arrest warrant for two counts of aggravated battery for Paden was issued with bond set at $150,000.
QPD said detectives have been in contact with the man’s family. As of early Thursday, the man remains in a medically-induced coma at Blessing.