QUINCY — A Quincy man faces trespassing charges after being found in a horse pasture.
Adams County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched at 1 a.m. Sunday to 5505 North Bottom Road after a person had been captured on surveillance cameras near a horse barn. Deputies canvassed the pasture and located Jack R. Blanke, 39, standing near two horses and exposing himself.
Blanke was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass to real property and taken to the Adams County Jail.
Blanke was sentenced to two years probation on July 6 after pleading guilty to one count of felony criminal damage to property.
He was initially arrested April 28 on charges of criminal trespass and sexual contact with an animal after an Adams County sheriff's deputy witnessed Blanke have sexual contact with a horse.