QUINCY — A Quincy man faces multiple charges after a Saturday night traffic stop at Eighth and York.
Easton B. Glaves, 18, of 1023 Ohio, was arrested on charges of armed violence, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
The Quincy Police Department said an officer saw a traffic violation by a 1999 Oldsmobile sedan traveling west at 10:06 p.m. Saturday on Maine Street near Eighth. During a traffic stop near Eighth and York, the driver, Glaves, was arrested on a warrant.
During a search of Glaves, QPD said officers located suspected cannabis and a large amount of U.S. currency. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded .40 caliber handgun underneath the driver’s seat and a large quantity of white tablets which field tested positive for methamphetamine.
The handgun later was found to be stolen in 2019 from Breckenridge Hills, Mo.
Glaves was taken to the Adams County Jail.