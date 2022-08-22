QUINCY — A Quincy man faces a reckless discharge of a firearm charge in connection with an early Sunday morning incident.
Arrested was Colby Dedert, 32, of 1317 Cadbury Ridge.
The Quincy Police Department responded to the 900 block of Hampshire on Sunday after a shell casing was located.
The investigating officer learned that at approximately 2:45 a.m. Dedert was sitting on the ground next to O’Donnell’s Termite and Pest Control when he stood up and a gun fell from his person. When Dedert picked up the firearm, witnesses said he discharged two rounds into the sidewalk then left on foot. QPD said no injuries were reported.
While taking the report, the officer recalled learning of an arrest at 6:47 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to the area of 17th and Spring for the report of a white male who appeared to be intoxicated and had a handgun in his waistband. The man refused to identify himself but with further investigation was identified as Dedert.
Dedert remains in the Adams County Jail facing charges of obstructing identification and reckless discharge of a firearm.