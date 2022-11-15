QUINCY — A Quincy man faces charges in connection with the theft of a fuel tank.
Adams County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Gully Transportation approximately 6 p.m. Monday after the report of a fuel tank theft.
The department said Christopher L. Smith of Quincy was located a short time later and arrested on multiple charges.
Smith is being held in the Adams County Jail.