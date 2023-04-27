QUINCY — A Quincy man faces charges after being found with a loaded firearm.
Officers dispatched around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of Lind made contact with Aaron Agnew, 41, who matched the description of a person reported to have a gun, according to a Quincy Police Department news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.