SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Quincy man was sentenced Monday in federal court in a drug-related case.
Derrick Phillips, 42, was sentenced to 120 months, followed by eight years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a substance containing heroin.
At the sentencing hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Colleen R. Lawless, prosecutors said Phillips was detained in October 2017 after getting off an Amtrak train that had just arrived in Quincy from the Chicago area. Law enforcement officers discovered almost 200 grams of heroin and $730 in cash on Phillips.
Phillips was arrested in March 2019 and pleaded guilty in December 2022.
Because Phillips had a previous federal conviction for distributing controlled substances, the statutory penalties for possession with intent to distribute were not less than 10 years and up to life in prison, not more than an $8,000 fine and not less than eight years of supervised release.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office, West Central Illinois Task Force and Quincy Police Department investigated the case.